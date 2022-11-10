Shakira would be confirmed at the Qatar ceremony: to shine in another World Cup

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Shakira in the 2010 video ‘Waka Waka’.
Shakira in the 2010 video 'Waka Waka'.
The Colombian has already been present in three World Cups.
November 10, 2022, 02:47 PM
Colombian artist Shakira I would be at a new World Cup event, this time in Qatar 2022.
According to press releases from sports and entertainment media worldwide, the Colombian artist was confirmed for the opening ceremony, and will be accompanied by the group of k-pop BTS and the hip hop/pop band Black Eyed Peas, among others.
Shakira would be present for the fourth time on the stages of the most important event in world football.
The Colombian, who has long been sounding like a possible star artist at the opening, made her debut at the 2006 World Cup in Germany, where she performed ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ and ‘Bamboo’ in the company of Wyclef Jean. She was also in South Africa 2010 with ‘Waka waka’ and his last participation was in Brazil 2014 with ‘La la la’.
“Shakira gears up for her World Cup return on November 20 at the #FIFAWorldCup 2022 Opening Ceremony at Al-Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar with #BTS, #BlackeyedPeas, #DuaLipa, #JBalvin, Bollywood! Star #NoraFatehi and Nigerian singing sensation #PatrickNnaemekaOkorie,” the account announced on Twitter. World Music Awards, trill that was reproduced by different media in the world, although it was later deleted, which increases the expectation for the official announcement.
It is said that among the invited artists the participation of
J Balvin.
Shakira enjoys her success with her latest songs “Te congratulations” and “Monotonía” that are sweeping all platforms.
