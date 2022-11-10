Biden’s envoy to the Climate Conference, John Kerry, exchanged smiles and handshakes with Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro this Tuesday (8), backstage at COP27, the UN annual conference currently taking place in Egypt, as shown in a brief video of the meeting. This is reminiscent of last year’s UN meeting, where Kerry embraced another regime involved in widespread human rights abuses.

O Associated Press clip shows Maduro and Kerry shaking hands, then having a brief conversation in which they laugh and smile. Kerry is shown waving her finger at Maduro and then rubbing her fingers in what appears to be a playful, “Shame on!” gesture.

The State Department was quick to downplay the incident on Tuesday afternoon. Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters the conversation was unplanned and that the two figures did not discuss anything of substance. Even so, it indicates the direction in which the government can go in this field.

The 20-second conversation comes amid a broader effort by the Biden administration to call a truce to the Maduro regime, lifting sanctions imposed by Trump over human rights concerns and other things. Many observers say this could lead to a reversal of the Latin American country’s ban on all oil imports.

last month, the Wall Street Journal reported that the government is eyeing a significant reversal of sanctions on the regime, paving the way for Chevron to resume operations in Venezuela. As part of a possible agreement, Caracas would “in good faith” resume dialogue with the democratic Venezuelan opposition. According to the article, the agreement could include making millions of dollars in funds currently unavailable to the Venezuelan government available.

Biden’s US continues to recognize exiled opposition leader Juan Guaidó as Venezuela’s legitimate president. During a meeting with an opposition group last month, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman expressed her support for the “return of negotiations with the Maduro regime”, in remarks given in Mexico City.

The rise in the price of gasoline, as well as the influx of Venezuelan immigrants to the US southern border, however, could be the reasons the government is easing its conduct regarding Maduro. This softening by the White House of the Trump-era stance also accompanied negotiations regarding American hostages held by the Venezuelan government. In early October, Biden announced the return of seven individuals wrongfully detained by the regime.

President Biden has been forging the appearance of his foreign policy in terms of a fundamental competition between democracy and authoritarianism in this century. This turnaround in Venezuela calls into question the sincerity of this approach. Furthermore, Maduro maintains close relations with US adversaries such as Iran and Russia.

In 2016, Kerry, then Secretary of State, met with Maduro in Colombia, in the context of growing Venezuelan instability. Maduro, who had been in the presidency for three years after an election with accusations of fraud, bragged of the meeting, claiming that the US envoy said he could visit Venezuela:

“And I hope John Kerry comes to Venezuela soon too. I said, ‘When are you coming to Venezuela to visit us?’ And he said, “Since things are going well, I’m going to Venezuela.” I said, “You’re welcome in Venezuela, John Kerry.” So we should all know that progress is possible.

This is not the first time that Kerry, in his current role, has come under scrutiny for being friendly with brutal dictators at the UN Climate Conference. At last year’s meeting in Glasgow, Kerry outlined a model deal with her Chinese counterpart, informing reporters that Beijing’s atrocities against the Uighurs “are none of my business”. Those talks with the Chinese collapsed after Beijing withdrew from them in retaliation for Nancy Pelosi’s recent trip to Taiwan. Kerry held out hope that China would return to the negotiating table, even after Chinese envoy Xie Zhenhua stop responding to your emails🇧🇷

Kerry’s affability towards Maduro is also likely to cause the government a major headache, especially during the midterm elections, in which Democrats are expected to lose their majority in at least one of the legislative houses. On twitterSenator Rick Scott, leader of the Republicans’ Senate campaign, called the interaction “disgusting”, adding that it “signals an absolute disregard for the evils committed by the regime” of Maduro.

However, no political outcome should overcomplicate Kerry’s life, as, according to reports, he is aiming for a post-election exit, in part to avoid being called to testify by Republican deputies in an investigation. (Kerry’s office has denied that he has plans to step aside.)

©2022 National Review. Published with permission. original in English🇧🇷