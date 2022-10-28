Shakira, the popular international singer, is going through a very difficult year. Her problems have worsened in recent months and, among other things, she had to end her 12-year marriage to Spanish professional player Gerard Piqué.

Shakira’s father was hospitalized

Things aren’t getting any easier Shakira. The singer’s father, William Mebarak, 91, was again in the hospital. Local media reported that he was admitted to the Teknon clinic in Barcelona over the weekend. Later, the singer herself confirmed the news in a brief statement, where she asked for the discretion and understanding of the public.

The Spanish media reported in this regard that, “on one of her visits, last Tuesday, October 18, she could be seen alone and with her head down, dressed in black and comfortable clothes, trying to go unnoticed at all times.”

Shakira and the touching photo of her parents

“True love” was the phrase that Shakira shared on her social networks, in which she also uploaded a tender photograph of her parents kissing each other on the mouth. In a few hours, the snapshot has millions of likes.

The Colombian singer’s phrase makes it clear that she still believes in love, especially that of her parents, who have been in a relationship for many years.

Shakira’s “Monotony”

Shakira He released his latest single, “Monotonia”, months after announcing his separation from his partner Gerard Piqué after 11 years of dating. Her collaboration with Ozuna was featured alongside a video directed by Jaume de Laiguana, in which the singer is shot in the chest and then walks through the streets carrying her own heart in her hand.