The use of nuclear weapons by the conflict of Russia and Ukraine It is almost a reality, assured the astrologer Mhoni Vidente, pointing out that Europe is being prepared for a possible nuclear bombardment.

This was pointed out by the seer during the broadcast of predictions on October 26. In this episode Mhoni talked about various events, mostly related to celebrities and the show.

However, in a more serious environment, the astrologer pointed out that Russia prepares to use its nuclear weapons and Europe is already preparing the ground for this to happen.

In her prediction, the seer pointed out that Russia is preparing to rule Haitithe country that is located on the same island next to the Dominican Republic.

“On the island of Haiti we are going to have a president and it is Russia’s, the Russian is coming and he comes to govern… It is just a hippie hair’s breadth away from that Russian (Vladimir Putin) dropping the nuclear bomb” , mentioned Mhoni Seer.

The astrologer also mentioned that due to the possibility of the use of nuclear bombs, Europe is preparing itself with Iodine pills, which are used to reduce the effects of radiation.

The foregoing, he pointed out, is a reflection of the devastating consequences that are expected in the event that a nuclear bomb is launched by Russia.