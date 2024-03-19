Shakira said she paused her career for seven years because of her lover

Colombian singer Shakira said that she stopped her career for almost seven years for the sake of her common-law spouse, football player Gerard Pique. She's talking about this reported in an interview with The Times.

The singer admitted that she wanted to spend more time with her lover, and also give him the opportunity to engage in professional activities – sports.

“I put my career on hold for a long time to be with Gerard so he could play football. “I sacrificed a lot for love,” the artist admitted.

In the summer of 2022, it became known about the separation of football player Gerard Pique and Shakira. It was reported that the reason was the athlete’s numerous infidelities.

In March of this year, it was reported that American actress Natalie Portman officially divorced her ex-husband Benjamin Millepied. Insiders said that the couple stayed together in public until the end and did not talk about the disagreement so as not to traumatize their children. Numerous infidelities on the part of Benjamin Millepied are said to be a possible reason for the divorce.