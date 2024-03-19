Amerika and the pick-up truck – this is an affair that goes back to the early days of the United States. Many people consider the flatbed truck to be a legitimate descendant of the covered wagon with which the settlers once conquered the West. Not to mention its practical virtues. No wonder, then, that this comparatively anachronistic vehicle type enjoys great popularity, accounts for around 20 percent of registrations and the Ford F-150 has been at the top of new registrations for almost half a century.

Elon Musk also knows this and announced a pick-up in an interview with the FAZ back in 2014. Because if we want to free America from the combustion engine, was the message at the time, we also have to serve this segment. It took another five years until Musk unveiled the Cybertruck as a study. And as always with Tesla, a few more years passed before the first cars actually rolled off the assembly line in Austin, Texas, last November. But since then, Musk has been dividing the car world into two camps and, for the first time, alienating at least parts of Generation E.