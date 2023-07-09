Shakira It’s in London and the reasons have not been confirmed. She will be one of the celebrities that is in the British Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Some time ago they associate her with the pilot of mercedes lewis hamilton with whom he has seen on several occasions.

(Millionaires premiered the star 16 with a new victory against Nacional, in Miami) (Shakira ‘for traffic’: the looks with which she will go to see Lewis Hamilton)

More details

First it was in the competition of Miami, United States, in which the Barranquillera and the British went out to dinner and one day after the race they were seen on a yacht.

The alarms went off immediately and it was even said that they were starting a relationship, but that was never confirmed and nothing has happened so far.

Later, the Colombian traveled to Barcelona and was in the Grand Prix of the highest category of motorsport.

At night he was also seen with Hamilton in a restaurant in the Catalan capital, so the rumors of their romance are getting stronger.

Is there a relationship?

Shakira lives in Miami with her children. Sasha and Milan, after having reached an agreement with his ex-partner, the ex-soccer player, Gerard Piqué.

Shakira, everything indicates, that she will be present at the race this Sunday, while making sure that they already have a relationship.

In Europe They warn that the family says that the Piqué issue is already forgotten and that it has a relationship with Hamilton.



“There were demonstrations of affection and kisses in the Montmeló paddock”, reports a close friend, according to Vanitatis.

They assure that the couple is “very affectionate” when they are among their relatives, that they do not hide what they feel.

The sources warn that the relationship is going well, that it is in its first moments and that it is seen that she enjoys her new moment.

An image of the two of them in a tender kiss is already circulating on networks.

(Colombian cycling: renewal is uphill: analysis)

Sports