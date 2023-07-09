Monday, July 10, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Accidents | The driver who derailed into the Iijo canal was found dead

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 9, 2023
in World Europe
0
Accidents | The driver who derailed into the Iijo canal was found dead

Iijo’s channel a wheel loader derailed on Tuesday evening. The driver was found dead on Sunday.

The accident happened in the Maalismaa village in the Oulu region.

The North Ostrobothnia Rescue Service announced on Tuesday that the Wheel Loader had driven into the canal above the power plant for an unknown reason. At that time, the search for the driver and loader began at the accident site with the help of divers, a boat and a medical helicopter.

On Sunday, an employee of the rescue service had discovered the deceased in the water, according to the Oulu police department’s press release. The deceased had drifted about 700 meters upstream from the Maalismaa power plant.

The police continue to investigate the matter as a cause of death investigation.

#Accidents #driver #derailed #Iijo #canal #dead

See also  Earthquakes | A powerful earthquake shook Afghanistan, Pakistan and India
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Editorial | It is hard to trust the system if you believe it is oppressive

Editorial | It is hard to trust the system if you believe it is oppressive

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result