Singer Shakira and Gerard Pique they have their lives defined. After their separation announced last June, they continue to be the center of attention of the people and the media. Europe, specially in Spain.

Shakira have everything ready to go live in Miami, United Stateswith his children, but everything indicates that an inconvenience has arisen that has delayed the idea.

The inconvenient

Piqué, meanwhile so many, lives his life next to Clara Chia Martipending his private businesses, after having retired from football.

The Colombian and the Spanish reached an agreement, the one they announced at the start of this December, for the custody of their children, sasha and milanwith whom she will go to live in the US.

It is said that the woman from Barranquilla had everything planned to travel between January 6 and 7, but not with her children who, everything indicates, will spend the Three Kings party with Piqué.

However, it is handled that he has suffered a delay in the intention of displacement, due to his father’s health problem, William Mebarack, who is 91 years old and this 2022 has been admitted several times to a hospital due to his inconveniences.

The National of Catalonia is the bearer of the information and indicates that the trip could be suspended for this reason, since Shakira is very aware of her parents, who live in Spain.

