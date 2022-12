Dmitri Medvedev, former Russian president and ally of Vladimir Putin. | Photo: EFE/Yander Zamora

Former Russian President Dmitri Medvedev (2008-2012), faithful ally of the current president of the country, Vladimir Putin, published some predictions for the year 2023 on his Twitter account.

Medvedev declared that next year there will be the Fourth Reich which “will encompass the territory of Germany and its satellites, especially Poland, the Baltic States, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, the Kiev Republic and other outcasts”.

According to him, the war that will result in this new geographic configuration will also break out between France and Germany, leading to the division of Europe. For the former Russian president, Poland will be partitioned and Northern Ireland will secede from the United Kingdom to join the Republic of Ireland.

Furthermore, he predicts that the United States will suffer a civil war that will lead to the independence of Texas and California. Medvedev also bet that Elon Musk will be the new US president.

In this global reconfiguration, Asia will become, according to the Russian politician, the refuge of the main stock markets and financial activities that will flee the United States. He also declared that the euro and the dollar will no longer circulate as world reserves after the collapse of the current monetary management system.

Since the invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, Medvedev, despite his reputation as a moderate, has intensified hateful messages against Kiev and the West. This week, Putin created a new position for the ally in the country. Medvedev was named deputy administrator of Russia’s Military and Industrial Commission, the body that oversees weapons production and ensures compliance with orders from the Ministry of Defense.