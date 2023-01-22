Genoa – There is alarm in Genoa for sexual violence. There are four episodes that have occurred since the beginning of the year on which the carabinieri and police are investigating and which tell of an emergency that is increasingly worrying and alarming. The last episode right on Saturday night. A 15-year-old student presented himself in a state of shock to the emergency room of the Galliera hospital, reporting that he had been blocked by three foreigners while walking in via Cairoli.

According to what was reconstructed by the young man who was joined by his mother in the hospital, the three dragged him forcibly into an alley and then sexually abused him. “One held me down and the others raped me”, explained the 15-year-old. The carabinieri of the Genoa Centro company are investigating the incident. Doctors at the Galliera hospital, a reference center for sexual violence, diagnosed him with trauma and wounds that could be traced back to sexual violence.



The investigations Genoa, a 15-year-old denounces a rape: “They dragged me into the alleys and raped me. They were three” January 22, 2023

Last weekend, in the night between Friday and Saturday, a 20-year-old girl was still hospitalized at Galliera, reporting that she had been drugged and raped inside a nightclub in the Ferry Terminal, also in the city centre.





the investigation “Raped in a disco in Genoa”, off to interrogations. The investigators listen to the 20-year-old and look for witnesses Marco Fagandini January 15, 2023

On 8 January however, a twenty-year-old woman who was passing through Baltimore Gardens in the middle of the night (the news at this link) – a green area in the city center – had told of being approached by three people of foreign origin who had immobilized her and raped in turn. The young woman had been found for several hours always in the area, precisely in Corso Quadrio, in a confused state. A coachbuilder had come to her rescue. “Please help me they raped me,” said the young woman.

The first case of 2023 – told yesterday by Secolo XIX, however, had taken place New Year’s night. In this case, a 22-year-old girl had reported to the police that she “had been kidnapped by three foreigners while she was passing through the alleys and kidnapped inside an apartment where she had been forced to suffer gang sexual abuse”. The three had also confiscated her cell phone from the young woman. She herself had asked for help from her father to whom she had sent a few hours later the GPS position and a request for help. “Please come and get me, they raped me.”