Magui Ansuz continues to delight his followers with his spicy and daring photo shoots on his official Instagram account and this Sunday he did not want to leave them without good postcards by uploading one with few clothes in the morning.

The Argentine model and instagramer made her thousands of followers sweat on her official Instagram account and that triggered a great acceptance with more than one hundred thousand likes and endless comments praising that great body of luxury.

The beautiful Argentinian has been characterized as one of the biggest instagram influencers of the moment and that has earned her a large number of fans on her official instagram account.

Just look at their official Instagram accounts and Twitter to realize how beautiful she looks in each of her postcards. He now she did it very early, posing in a pink outfit that reveals her pronounced curves in a monumental way.

It is not the first time that Magui Ansuz has made her thousands of followers sweat, since this year she started very busy on each of her social networks and that has given her a greater number of followers.

The Argentine model has a great passion for soccer and that has given her a plus to continue being one of the favorites of her fans, since she has a much broader market to be able to conquer more hearts.

His passion for River Plate can be seen in some of his photos on his official accounts, where he proudly wears the ‘Millionaires’ shirt.