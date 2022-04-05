Florence – Still sentences, albeit with slight reductions in sentence, in two separate judgments for the two former carabinieri accused of sexual violence for abusing two American schoolgirls in the night between 6 and 7 September 2017 in Florence after having taken them home after a night at the disco.

On Tuesday evening the Supreme Court confirmed with a definitive sentence the sentence against the former carabinieri officer Marco Camuffo, establishing however a slight reduction of the sentence to 4 years and 4 months, two months less than the 4 years and 6 months imposed by the Florence Court of Appeal in 2021.

The former carabiniere Pietro Costa was sentenced for the same incident today, but on appeal in Florence: he had a 4-year sentence. In the first instance, the accused had been inflicted 5 years and 6 months. The Florence court of appeal, according to the operative part of the sentence, reduced the sentence for Costa “granted the general extenuating circumstances prevailing over the aggravating circumstance”.

The judges also reformed the first instance sentence in relation to the perpetual ban from public office, providing the former military with a temporary ban for 5 years. The Florence public prosecutor had asked for confirmation of the court sentence for the former carabiniere Pietro Costa. The civil parties had done the same thing, including the victim’s family, assisted by the lawyer Gabriele Zanobini, the Municipality of Florence and the Ministry of Defense. Costa’s defense board had instead asked for absolution.

Pietro Costa was accused of alleged abuse of one of the two young women. The patrol colleague, the ex-pinned Marco Camuffo, was sentenced on appeal on 4 February 2021 to 4 years and 6 months, two months less than the sentence received in the first instance in October 2018. Furthermore, in November 2021 both were definitively sentenced by the Supreme Court to 5 months for military offenses.

The story took place in September 2017 when the patrol formed by Camuffo and Costa made a stop at a nightclub in Piazzale Michelangiolo and here they offered a ride to the two girls to bring them back home, an accommodation taken in the historic center.

Camuffo and Costa hosted the two American students in the Arma service car. When they arrived at their destination they went up with them to the building where the two were staying in Florence. This was the moment, later reported to the judicial authority by the girls, in which sexual violence was committed.