The European Commission announced on Tuesday the sending of a letter to Hungary, which implies the implementation of the mechanism that allows blocking community funds. The President of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, explained that sending the letter to Hungary means applying for the first time the mechanism that allows blocking community funds, addressing Brussels’ doubts regarding the rule of law.

Together with Poland, Hungary challenged this mechanism, which has been in force since January 1 and has been endorsed by the Court of Justice of the European Union since mid-February. At stake are more than 40,000 million euros in European funds to which the Government of Viktor Orbán aspires, re-elected precisely last Sunday.

Von der Leyen announced to the European Parliament the aforementioned sending of the “formal notification” to Budapest, which implies the formal start of the process and with which Brussels wants to finish pressuring the Hungarian authorities to undertake, for example, reforms to prevent corruption.

“A procedure is activated that has a specific time frame, so there is a process underway now,” said Von der Leyen, who also confirmed that Commissioner Johannes Hahn, responsible for the Budget, contacted the Hungarian authorities.

The blocking of funds is not immediate, it will take several months before a final decision is adopted within the EU, but it represents one more step in an unprecedented mechanism that both Hungary and Poland considered an excess by the institutions community.

In fact, both governments prevented for several weeks the adoption of the latest European budget and the 800,000 million euro plan to alleviate the consequences of the covid-19 pandemic due to their criticism of said mechanism.