Ciudad Juarez.- The month of July saw 194 sexual crimes reported by the National Public Security System (SNSP) in Ciudad Juárez, a figure that is only four cases lower than that of last month, and 19 of May.

Following a spike in May, the number of crimes such as rape, abuse, harassment and stalking has not decreased significantly, official figures show.

In July (the most recent figure provided in the open data on crime incidence of the Executive Secretariat of the SNSP) 76 open investigation files were reported for sexual abuse, 15 for harassment, three for stalking, 66 for simple rape and 12 for equivalent rape, as well as one case of incest and 21 for other crimes against the legal right of sexual freedom and security.

The “other crimes” considered, according to the Instrument for the Registration, Classification and Reporting of Crimes and Victims CNSP/38/15 of the Secretariat, are statutory rape, outrage against public morals, obscene exhibitionism or pandering.

The count for 2024 began with 113 crimes of this kind in January, followed by 120, 169 and 154, before exploding to 213 in May.

The main cases are sexual abuse and rape – both simple and equivalent – ​​which have registered 905 open investigation files on this border this year, 77.95 percent of sexual crimes in the first seven months of the year.

1st place in incidents

These 194 cases, despite showing a decrease compared to the previous month, placed Ciudad Juárez in first place nationwide as the municipality with the highest incidence of crimes against freedom and sexual security.

Another northern border, Tijuana, is the second place, with 193 open investigation files in the local prosecutor’s office, while Puebla, Mexicali and Iztapalapa follow, with 164, 145 and 135, respectively.

Benito Juárez (Quintana Roo), Guadalajara, Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, Zapopan, Gustavo A. Madero (Mexico City) and Querétaro also have more than 100 cases.