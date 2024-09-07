The União Brasil candidate had his candidacy rejected on Thursday after calling a trans councilwoman a “freak of nature”

The court of the 125th Electoral Zone of TRE-RJ (Rio de Janeiro Regional Electoral Court) granted the appeal of the candidacy of the coalition Força Pra Mudar. With this, the candidate Rodrigo Amorim (União Brasil), continues in the race for Mayor of Rio.

In the ruling, the judge says that the defense proved that the court decision that could block the candidacy is suspended and awaits judgment. Rodrigo Amorim’s candidacy registration had been rejected in the 5thª fair (September 5, 2024) by TRE-RJ, understanding that he was ineligible for crime of political gender violence, committed against the councilor Benny Briolly. In May 2022, Amorim called her “freak of nature” because she is a trans person.

“Despite the objection, it is clear that the opposition to the appeal of declaratory embargoes before the Regional Electoral Court has the power to prevent the immediate effectiveness of the judgment, not constituting, above, a cause for ineligibility. In this context, I understand that all legal conditions for the requested registration were met. The eligibility conditions were met, and there is no information on the cause of ineligibility.”says the decision.

The request to challenge the candidacy was made by the coalition O Rio Merece Mais, of the candidate for mayor Tarcisio Mottawhich includes the parties Psol/Rede/PCB, and by Electoral Public Prosecutor’s Office of the State of Rio de Janeiro.

After the appeal was accepted, Rodrigo Amorim said he had received the decision “with sobriety, humility and gratitude”.

“I appreciate the commitment and performance of our lawyers who acted promptly”said Amorim, in an audio sent by his advisor.

With information from Brazil Agency.

