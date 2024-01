Voters in the Comoros islands began casting their ballots on Sunday in a presidential election that is widely expected to give President Razali Ousmani a fourth five-year term.

Voting began throughout the archipelago located in the Indian Ocean at eight in the morning local time (0500 GMT). Voting ends at six in the evening.

The number of voters eligible to vote in the elections is 338,940 registered voters out of a population of 800,000.