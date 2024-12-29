

12/29/2024



Updated at 5:53 p.m.





This Sunday, December 29, also has some notes of history, of the saddest stories of Sevilla as it was the first training session in which the legend Jesús Navas no longer participated after having officially left professional activity, who this Monday will be honored with all of the law before thousands of Sevillistas at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium starting at 5:00 p.m. in an event that seems truly exciting as all the seats scheduled for such a tribute have been sold out after more twenty years of professional career on the part of the palace.

Having said that, already knowing what it is like to have to live without Navas, Sevilla has welcomed its players after the Christmas break and gradually put the focus on that round of 32 match in which the Nervionenses They will face each other against Almería on January 4 of the new year 2025. On that day it was possible to see the troops available today in the absence of the sports management managed by Víctor Orta reinforces the team. Neither the Madrid native nor the president José María del Nido Carrasco has missed this return to work.

In this way, a good part of the red and white team could be seen this Sunday afternoon at the José Ramón Cisneros Palacios sports city, with the absence of both Iheanacho and Isaac Romero, suffering from back problems that should not take much more of a toll on him, as this newspaper has been able to confirm. In this training session, Valentín Barco has been seen despite the fact that the Argentine full-back’s time is numbered in Nervión as the Sevilla club is negotiating his transfer to another team with Brighton, owner of the defender.

The striker of the reserve team García Pascual and the Jerez midfielder Manu Bueno have also followed García Pimienta’s orders in this first contact he has had on the pitch. As an anecdote, central defender Kike Salas has been given a little pass due to his recent renewal with Sevilla until June 2029. Nianzou, Sow and Ejuke continue to be sidelined due to their various ailments, the three pieces that are still missing at the moment. García Pimienta facing the new almanac.