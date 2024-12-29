Defending champion Magnus Carlsen caused a scandal at the World Rapid Chess Championship in New York. After being punished for violating the dress code by the world association Fide, the 34-year-old Norwegian announced his immediate withdrawal from the tournament. He will no longer play and will travel somewhere “where the weather is a little better than here,” said Carlsen.

The number one in the world chess rankings appeared in jeans for the game day on Friday, which is prohibited for participants. After his second game of the day, Carlsen received a $200 fine from the organizer and an ultimatum to change immediately. Carlsen refused and was subsequently disqualified for round nine. The world association referred to the dress code that has been in effect for years. “Mr Magnus Carlsen violated the dress code by wearing jeans, which are expressly prohibited for this event under long-standing regulations,” the world association said. “These rules have been in effect for years and are known to all participants and are communicated to them before every event.” Carlsen rejected a possible continuation of the tournament in the remaining rounds.