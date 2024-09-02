One of the most frequent doubts of travelers who use the CBP One app corresponds to the questions that they must answer upon arrival a port of entry of Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) in the United Statesand the OpenAI’s artificial intelligence tool, ChatGPThas the right answer to clarify the doubts.

Not all foreign nationals who arrive at a port of entry successfully pass through, and that is why many immigrants arrive with fear of what can happen there. To bring greater clarity to this, the AI ​​tool launched by OpenAI established A list of frequently asked questions by CBP officers at ports of entry.

Thus, according to ChatGPT, the questions mentioned in the following list are the ones that You will likely be asked by a CBP officer upon arrival at a port of entry:

What is the purpose of your visit?: They will want to know if you are entering as a tourist, for business, to study, etc. Where will you be staying during your stay?: They may ask for the address of your place of accommodation to make sure you have a plan of where you will stay. Do you have any contacts in the United States?: They may ask if you have family or friends in the country, or if you have any specific plans that require their presence. Do you have sufficient funding for your stay?: You may need to prove that you have sufficient funds to cover your expenses while you are in the country. Were you able to complete the process in CBP One without any issues? – You may be asked about your experience with the application and whether you encountered any issues. Do you have any items to declare?: may include food, plants, or products subject to restrictions Is there anything you stated on the application that you would like to update or clarify? Officers may review the information you provided in CBP One and may have additional questions.

GPT Chat Tips for Entering Through a CBP One Port of Entry

The AI ​​tool then lists tips to keep in mind that can help immigrant citizens enter the country through a CBP One port of entry without any issues. First, It is important to keep all documentation at handsince although CBP One can help preprocess your entry, it is still You will need to present the physical documents to the officers.

In that sense, Officers will evaluate all information provided and may ask additional questions. to clarify any aspect, so it is important to respond clearly and honestly.