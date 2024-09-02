During Nintendo Live 2024 which took place in Sydney, Australia, this question was posed to historical voice actor of Mario, Charles Martinet who is now a Brand Ambassador for Nintendo.

The saga of Nintendo’s Super Mario is long and full of chapters, often very different from each other. In fact, we must not only think of platform games – whether 2D or 3D – but also of all the sports spin-offs and more. If a big Mario fan had to choose which is his favorite game Among all the existing ones, it would not be easy to choose.

Mario’s Voice Actor’s Favorite Game

In the video, Martinet talks about various topicssuch as how he became the voice of Super Mario, as well as the process that led him to create the voice of Cat Mario in Super Mario 3D World and more. He also revealed his favorite Super Mario game of all time.

The answer is actually pretty standard. Martinet explains that he is a big fan of the 3D platformer chapters of Super Mario and that he loves sandbox titles. His favorite is therefore Super Mario Galaxy.

That said, the former voice actor claims to adore also Super Mario 3D World, Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Odyssey. Finally, he explains that Luigi’s Mansion also touched his heart.

Tell us, what’s your favorite Super Mario game? Finally, a reminder that Super Mario Party Jamboree is coming soon.