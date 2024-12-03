The statistics and data use They are the order of the day and apply to all professional fields. In the case of football, the big data It is a tool that has become essential, above all, when it comes to attracting talent. However, they are also useful for analyzing a team’s playing style and determining where they can or cannot improve. One of the scales that determine the style of each team is the effective playing time.

This value refers to the actual number of minutes that the ball is in motion during a match, that is, the time it is played without interruptions (throw-ins, fouls, corner kicks, substitutions or VAR interventions). That is, the more effective time, the more dynamism and fluidity. The OptaJose statistics account has analyzed the percentage of this scale of the different LaLiga teams during the month of November.

According to this data, Sevilla is the fifth team from the bottom in effective time. A fact that directly clashes with García Pimienta’s playing style, which aims to be more technical and less physical. However, the large number of injuries that have plagued the Sevilla team over the past month have largely determined the Catalan coach’s proposal. In this way, Sevilla has an average of 52.32 minutes of effective time and is only ahead of Osasuna (51.44), Rayo (51.08), Alavés (50.00) and Getafe (47.18).

For its part, Atlético de Madrid is the team with the highest effective time in LaLiga in the month of November with 59.48 minutes on average. A difference of 12.30 minutes compared to the azulón team.