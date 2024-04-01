Rome – “I am proud of the result. I started the week suffering a bit, I didn't have much time to adapt to the camps. Then I felt better and better, I'm proud of how I handled the situations.” So Jannik Sinner comments on the historic victory at the Masters 1000 in Miami. In the final he overwhelmed the Bulgarian Dimitrov. “I'm trying to improve and enjoy the moment – says Sinner again – I don't know if this will be the last time I experience this situation. Now comes the clay and it will be different“.

“Today I won the important points, and this made the difference – said the tennis player – In the last two matches I faced two totally different players like Dimitrov and Medvedev, and it's nice to find a different solution every time to face different opponents. Now there's red clay, and it's totally different. But even there, let's see how I handle things, and see how it goes. Happy Easter to all Italians, I really feel a lot of energy from you, I try to put it on the field. Without work, results don't come: if one works, the results come. See you in Italy, Monte Carlo is practically there.”

The first coach: “Sinner has a great gift: he never loses control”

“The credit goes entirely to Jannik, who never held back from his work, until he forged ahead and reached number 2 in the ranking at 22 years old.” Massimo Sartori, from Vicenza, has the merit of having first intuited the diamond that was hidden in the immature thirteen-year-old Jannik Sinner. He was his first coach, when the South Tyrolean was still undecided between skiing and tennis, directing him towards the second, with the splendid results that followed, up until yesterday's victory in the Miami Open.

“His greatest ability has always been to have control over what he does, in safety, without ever losing the thread. Then, it can happen that he loses, but this gift does not abandon him – explained Sartori, 57 years old, to ' Radio anch'io sport' (Rai Radio 1) – In terms of the quality of tennis, no one can keep up with him at the moment. Jannik lives to become number one and chases this goal every day.”

If until a few years ago “there were 5-6 players who could compete with each other”, from Djokovic and Nadal to Federer and Murrey to name just the best known, “at the moment Sinner is on another level – underlined Sartori – Alcaraz is very strong, but he doesn't have the ability to stay at such a high number of revolutions throughout the match, Djokovic is now getting on in years and I don't see much behind him.”

The Serbian recently divorced his coach, Goran Ivanisevic: “I think he was looking for a strong stimulus, because he understood that the relationship had become a bit flat – Sartori hypothesized – He has all the quality to play a few more years at a high level level. But, if you are not able to counter the speed of Sinner's tennis, at this moment you have no escape.” Behind Sinner there is a growing Italian tennis movement and Sartori attributes this golden age “to work that we started 20 years agowhen with a group of coaches we dedicated ourselves to young people, to work well with them”.

Abodi: “It's great to see Sinner, he's an example”

“Dear Sinner, it's wonderful to see you play, improve and, more and more often, win, but it fills my heart to listen to your words, full of humility, a sense of respect and the values ​​that inspire your path, as a champion and as a man. This means say “to be an example”… Italian!”. The Minister for Sport and Youth, Andrea Abodi, wrote this on X commenting on Sinner's victory at the Miami masters.