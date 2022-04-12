New developments in the story of the 15-year-old Russian kart driver Artyom Severyukhin. The Sports Board of the Automobile Club of Italy has ordered the immediate withdrawal of the driver’s license, who during the podium ceremony of the stage of the European Karting Championship in Portimão had made the Nazi salute. “Unavoidable measures – reads the Aci note – since, with his reckless gesture, Severyukhin proved lack of respect not only for the universal values ​​that have always inspired every sport, but also for humanity, dignity and civil coexistence“.

The pilot, also referred to the Sports Justice which may further sanction him, had obtained the Italian license due to the sanctions imposed on his country for the invasion of Ukraine. Now, despite his apologies, he will no longer be able to drive, at least not for the tricolor flag.