New York subway: shooting leaves at least 13 injured

An Subway shooting in New York left several injured this Tuesday morning and authorities are investigating the incident, according to local media.

The newspaper New York Times reports that several people were shot on a subway platform in the Brooklyn district and that there is smoke inside, according to police sources. Besides, the authorities point to unexploded explosives in the subway station.

The New York Police Department tweeted: “Due to investigation, please avoid 36th Street area and 4th Avenue area in Brooklyn. Please expect emergency vehicles and delays in the vicinity.”

Multiple people shot at 36th Street Station in Brooklyn, New York. Multiple unexploded devices were also found.

For their part, the firefighters confirmed that at least 13 people are being treated after the situation of which, for now, the details are unknown.