Tuesday, April 12, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

New York subway: shooting leaves at least 13 injured

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 12, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

new york subway

New York Subway.

Authorities reported unexploded explosives at the Sunset Park station.

An Subway shooting in New York left several injured this Tuesday morning and authorities are investigating the incident, according to local media.

See also  "Avatar" simulation and fog show dazzle Dubai Expo visitors

(United States: Joe Biden’s approval falls to its lowest level)

The newspaper New York Times reports that several people were shot on a subway platform in the Brooklyn district and that there is smoke inside, according to police sources. Besides, the authorities point to unexploded explosives in the subway station.

(‘El Hueco’ towards the United States, more dangerous than ever)

The New York Police Department tweeted: “Due to investigation, please avoid 36th Street area and 4th Avenue area in Brooklyn. Please expect emergency vehicles and delays in the vicinity.”

For their part, the firefighters confirmed that at least 13 people are being treated after the situation of which, for now, the details are unknown.

See also  Who was the boy who died in a park attraction in Orlando, Florida
weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#York #subway #shooting #leaves #injured

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Here is the first trailer for Stranger Things! | Atomix

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.