In January it’s time to go back to work. Or, rather, to escape from it. arrives this friday the second season of Separation (Severance)the science fiction series starring Adam Scott that has everyone who has looked at it in suspense and that everyone recommends.

Scott plays Mark Scoutthe leader of the Data Refinement department at Lumon Industries whose workers undergo surgery to Separate your memories between work and personal life.

Your team is made up of Helly (Britt Lower), Dylan (Zach Cherry) and Irving (John Turturro). His boss is the disturbing one Harmony Cobel (Patricia Arquette). The daring “work-life balance” experiment aims to balance both lives, but begins to be questioned when Mark becomes embroiled in a mystery that forces him to confront the true nature of his job… and himself. .

This production, created by Dan Erickson and produced by Ben Stiller is an original Apple TV+ production, and is considered one of the best current science fiction thrillers. To the nine episodes of the first season, ten more will be added starting January 17.

Furthermore, if its promotion has already had an impact, surely its second installment manages to meet the expectations left by its predecessor. In New York’s Grand Central station, through which more than 700,000 people pass daily, they installed a life-size replica of the office with the actors inside.

When do the episodes of ‘Severance’ premiere?

This is the release schedule planned for the second season:

‘Severance’, episode 1: opens on Friday January 17 of 2025.

opens on Friday of 2025. ‘Severance’, episode 2: opens on Friday January 24 of 2025.

opens on Friday of 2025. ‘Severance’, episode 3: opens on Friday January 31 of 2025.

opens on Friday of 2025. ‘Severance’, episode 4: opens on Friday February 7 of 2025.

opens on Friday of 2025. ‘Severance’, episode 5: opens on Friday February 14 of 2025.

opens on Friday of 2025. ‘Severance’, episode 6: opens on Friday February 21 of 2025.

opens on Friday of 2025. ‘Severance’, episode 7: opens on Friday February 28 of 2025.

opens on Friday of 2025. ‘Severance’, episode 8: opens on Friday March 7 of 2025.

opens on Friday of 2025. ‘Severance’, episode 9: opens on Friday March 14 of 2025.

opens on Friday of 2025. ‘Severance’, episode 10: opens on Friday March 21 of 2025.

