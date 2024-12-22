Do you fancy a route between towns full of charm, history and traditionbut you have no idea which direction to take? The solution is very easy: Teruel. And this province that for so long seemed not to exist is full of great surprises, so many that it is the region that accumulates the most towns classified as the most beautiful in Spain. And this is reflected in the list of the association of The Most Beautiful Towns in Spain which, in addition, has just added two more to the seven it already had. Thus, there are now nine reasons to visit this sometimes forgotten province.

The Aragonese province of Teruel has nine towns classified as among the most beautiful in Spain

In this list, which the prestigious association takes care of in detail, we find more than one hundred locations spread throughout the country. But Teruel takes the jackpot by adding nine. Until the last assembly, the province had seven (a number with which it also reigned on the list). Since last November, after the presentation held precisely in Aínsa (Huesca), Teruel can boast of having added two more and becoming strong on the podium. If you already want to discover them, these are the towns that you cannot miss on a route through this Aragonese province.

1. Albarracin

In the number one position, the most emblematic and recognized town in the entire province. Declared a National Monument in 1961, It is also one of the oldest when it comes to promoting plans focused on its conservation and tourism development, which translates into a town cared for in detail that is wonderful to walk through.

Recognizable thanks to the reddish tone of its houses and also the profile it draws its long medieval wall, Albarracín exudes a charm that is difficult to find in other parts of the world. In addition to its historic center, which is worth getting lost in again and again, its surroundings are also one of the most beautiful places to walk through.

2. Valderrobres

If there is now a Teruel region that everyone is talking about, it is Matarraña, and this small town, its administrative capital, is a good point to start getting to know it. Your stone bridge Not only is it the best presentation you can have, it is also one of its hallmarks and one of the most valued monuments along with its Gothic castle and the Church of Santa María la Mayor. A most idyllic destination, perfect for a romantic getaway at any time of the year.





3. Calaceite

without leaving this region that is so compared to Tuscany, but which has much more to offer, we arrive at Calaceite, which stands out for its well-preserved historic center, with cobblestone streets and stately stone buildings. The Plaza Mayor and the church of the Assumption They are points of interest that reflect the rich history of the town.

4. Cantavieja

Another region to take into account when getting to know Teruel is Maestrazgo And here both its charming towns and natural spaces have value. One of the most visited towns has this curious name, Cantavieja, and a medieval layout for which it is easy and highly recommended to get lost.

In the upper part is located the castlewith impressive panoramic views, and in the center of town its charming arcaded square. Furthermore, Cantavieja has an exciting history that includes from templar legends even memories of the Carlist wars.

5. Mirambel

In the same Maestrazgo we find this small town called “the jewel between walls” Its walled enclosure is one of the best preserved in the province of Teruel. Along the way you can still see the five old portals. Another of Mirambel’s strong points is the set of manor houses of the modern ageamong which the Aliaga and Castellot mansions stand out, which compete in beauty in the same square.

6. Puertomingalvo

Located 1,450 meters above sea level, in the heart of the Gúdar-Javalambre mountain range, this small town with less than 150 inhabitants was declared a Historical-Artistic Site in 1982. Despite its size, it can boast of having a 13th century castle, one of the best preserved in the area, and an almost complete wall that is marvelous.

7. Rubielos de Mora

A few kilometers from the capital, one of the most interesting towns in the province stands out. Like the rest, it has a well-preserved wall and a good collection of stately homes. Highlights the church of the Nativity of Our Lady (former Collegiate Church), which, together with the castle, continue to be a reminder of the importance it had in the late Middle Ages. This imposing construction built in the mid-15th century in Levantine Gothic style has undergone numerous renovations over the centuries. A visit to Rubielos de Mora is not complete without approach Mora de Rubielos, just 12 kilometers away. A town also full of charm and pleasant surprises.

8. Linares de Mora

This small town with white houses and red roofs is one of those that has just joined the Most Beautiful Towns in Spain and It closes the triangle with the neighbors Rubielos de Mora and Mora de Rubielos. Its characteristic profile is topped by the remains of its castle, a construction that dates back to the year 1200. Also visible in the photo is the bell tower, which has been separated for centuries from the rest of the church of the Immaculate Conception, a baroque-style construction that It attracts attention due to its dimensions.





9. La Fresneda

In case the Matarraña region did not already have enough attraction, starting in 2025 the area will have one more (recognized). Following the style of the rest, in La Fresneda it is easy travel in time thanks to its cobbled streets, Medieval portals and stately homes that transport you to bygone eras just a few steps away.

Go up to the parish church of Santa María la Mayorwhich dates back to the 16th century, is a must for several reasons. First, because of the beauty of the temple and the interesting history that awaits inside, but also because from the highest part of the town you can get especially beautiful views. Then you have to get lost in any of its streets until you find its pleasant Plaza Mayor. With so much to choose from, where are you going to start your route through the most beautiful towns in Teruel?

