The 2024 Oscars will reward the best exponents of the film industry who stood out throughout the past year. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will organize the most important awards ceremony in the seventh art that, without a doubt, will leave us with unforgettable moments, just like its 95 previous editions. For this event, 'Oppenheimer' is emerging as the top winner as it is the film with the most nominations with 13 in total, among which best film, best director and best actor stand out.

Therefore, if you are in Peru and do not want to miss this event for anything, here we tell you in which media you can see it, as well as the link so you can follow the minute by minute from the comfort of your mobile device.

YOU CAN SEE: Oscar 2024: which are the favorites for best film? 'Oppenheimer' and all the nominees

Where to see the Oscars 2024 in Peru?

To follow every moment of the Oscar 2024 In Peru you just have to tune in to the signals TNT and TNT Series. Likewise, you can watch the event, as well as the red carpet, via streaming through the Oscars official website and through the platform Max (formerly HBO Max).

Next, we show you which channels to find TNT and TNT Series on various television services:

YOU CAN SEE: When are the Oscars 2024? Date and time to see the awards LIVE

Best Cable

TNT (channel 39)

TNT Series (channel 45).

Peru Cable

TNT (channel 59)

TNT Series (channel 71).

Claro Peru

TNT (channel 22)

TNT Series (channel 549).

YOU CAN SEE: Watch TNT online: which channel broadcasts the 2024 Oscars in your country?

Movistar Peru

TNT (channel 102)

TNT Series (channel 103).

Serviceable Peru

TNT (channel 58)

TNT Series (channel 61).

This will be the fourth time that Jimmy Kimmel has hosted the 2024 Oscars. Photo: AFP

When are the 2024 Oscars?

The 2024 Oscars ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 10, 2024. This event is the 96th edition of the famous Academy Awards, which will be hosted by host and comedian Jimmy Kimmelwho will do the job for the fourth time overall and for the second consecutive time.

YOU CAN SEE: Oscars 2024: when are they, what time do they start and where to watch live?

On the other hand, as is customary, the ceremony will have a large number of presenters, who will have short interventions, either reading the names of the winners or to introduce the musical numbers or prepared videos.

One of them, and the one who attracted the most attention, is Bad Bunny, famous reggaeton singer, and who also had small participations in films and series. The Puerto Rican was confirmed in one of the several lists released by the Academy and which includes names such as Dwayne Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, Ariana Grande, Steven Spielberg, Michael Keaton, Brendan Fraser, Al Pacino, among others.

YOU CAN SEE: Bad Bunny will be one of the presenters at the 2024 Oscar Awards gala

What time to see the Oscars 2024?

In Peru, the Oscar 2024 They will start at 7.00 pm; However, it is important to note that the red carpet will start two hours before, that is, at 5:00 p.m. and you can also follow it through the means that we previously indicated.

Where are the Oscars 2024?

The Oscars 2024 will be carried out in the Dolby Theater Hollywood, which is located in Los Angeles, California. This venue has hosted the Academy Awards ceremony since its inauguration, which took place on November 9, 2001.