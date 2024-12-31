Several people were injured this Tuesday by a knife attack in west Berlin the capital of Germany, as reported by the country’s security forces. The alleged aggressor has already been arrested by the Police.

The emergency services had to travel around 11:00 (local time) to the scene, in the Charlottenburg district, where a suspect has stabbed several people, two of whom have had to be hospitalized.

The Police, who have detailed that several passers-by tried to arrest the alleged aggressor, have indicated that He has already been arrested and is in custody. The authorities have launched an investigation, although for the moment they rule out terrorist motivations.

Apparently, the man would have attacked random people inside and outside a store of groceries, according to local media.

The event took place while Germany still recovering from deadly Christmas market attack occurred in the eastern city of Magdeburg, in which five people died and more than 200 were injured.

