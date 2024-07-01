It will be the stage of Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​2024scheduled from 11 to 14 July to host theworld premiere of the brand new Aston Martin Valianta monster of almost 800 HP strongly desired by Fernando Alonso. A perfect glass where the newcomer will have to show its capabilities in the company of its garage sisters, the Valkyrie, the Valour, the Victor and the Vantage on the famous Goodwood Hillclimb.

An exceptional pilot…

Behind the wheel of the Valiant – made in only 38 examples – Alonso himself will be there, driver of the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team and two-time Formula One world champion. Symbol of Aston Martin’s commitment to creating cars for real drivers, the Valiant will certainly be one of the stars of the show, especially in its version inspired by the Muncher, a tribute to the legendary Aston Martin of Le Mans.

Also on display is the DBX707

Alongside all the “V” models, there will be also the world’s first Super Tourer, the Aston Martin DB12, while the new DBX707 will also be on display in the First Glance paddock. “The Festival of Speed ​​is the highlight of the season for those who love speed,” explains Marco Mattiacci, Global Chief Brand & Commercial Officer. “We are proud to be part of this important annual celebration of speed and this year we are delighted to offer a wide range of Aston Martin sports cars and also the brand new DBX707. We look forward to attending this event every year, because it is a great opportunity to showcase our brand to true sports car connoisseurs.”