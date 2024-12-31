Risto Mejide’s program says goodbye to the audience until 2025 with a special, live, where the TEM Awards were presented. In one of the categories they have been winners Manuel García-Margallo and Enric Juliana. The former Foreign Minister and the journalist had a serious clash in ‘Everything is a lie‘(Four) in the month of September, although it has not been the first nor will it be the last occasion in which both will clash over their arguments and ideas. That is why the Risto team has decided to give them the ‘Beef’ award, a perfect opportunity to bring them together again live, even if it is from a distance and by video call.

The hints between one and the other have started early. Enric Julianawho began to point out how Margallo was betting on the PP’s opening towards Junts while he shook his head, silently, waiting for his moment to respond. «The only agreement that I have proposed with the sovereignists is to make a motion of censure that opens the polls and that the Spanish people vote again. When a new government is formed it will be time to see, but I have said that a thousand times,” he said, addressing the journalist.

The tone has been in crescendo and the comedians On the set they have tried to tone down the tone, “it’s New Year’s Eve.” As? With jokes loaded with a certain irony, like when Pere Aznar said that it was like “seeing Bécquer and Góngora, sharing each other left and right.” To this Miguel Ángel Martín added that “there are already nominees for this same award for next year, them!”

One and the other continued commenting on them, when Manuel García-Margallo, who was in a particularly good mood, ended up saying to Enric Juliana: «But! let me talkman!”. And it is here that Miguel Ángel Martín has re-entered the scene, stating as a joke but lacking in success: “It’s going to get messy now!”









The blood has not reached the river, that is. Risto Mejide He added another point of meeting and laughter by commenting that, in his opinion, what was happening on set, in this two-way connection, was “like any table in Spain right now.” They have ended the connection, inviting both of them to meet at the ‘Everything is a Lie’ table. If it happens, we shouldn’t miss it.