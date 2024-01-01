bA series of strong earthquakes on the west coast of Japan have killed several people. At least eight people died in hard-hit Ishikawa Prefecture, television station NHK reported on Tuesday. In the city of Wajima, dozens of houses burned down in one neighborhood the day before and others collapsed. Low flames were still burning in places on Tuesday and firefighters were still on duty. Smoke hung over the area. According to the media, several people were injured.

The full extent of the damage was not yet foreseeable early on Tuesday morning (local time).

Tsunami tidal wave warning

Residents along the west coast were still urged to exercise caution due to the ongoing threat of tsunami surges. A particularly strong earthquake with a magnitude of 7.6 had shaken the region the day before.

According to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the earthquake caused “numerous victims”. Significant damage has also been confirmed, including collapsed buildings and fires, Kishida told reporters on Tuesday. Rescuing the survivors is a “race against time.” According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the country has been shaken by a total of 155 quakes since Monday.

The quake triggered tidal waves more than a meter high. Several houses collapsed due to the tremors and streets tore open. Several boats were lying keel-high in the harbor basin.

A warning of a five-meter-high tsunami was lifted the day before. The series of quakes continued on Tuesday morning. Buildings in the area of ​​the capital Tokyo, which has a population of millions, also began to sway the day before. High-speed trains were temporarily stopped. The meteorological agency warned of further strong quakes this week, especially in the next two or three days.