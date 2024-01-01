He 2024 He has already arrived and all the national entertainment figures prepared to receive him in the company of their loved ones. It is so Magaly Medina, Gisela Valcárcel, Luciana Fuster, Deyvis Orosco, Melissa Paredes and more artists shared on their social networks all the preparations and the exact moment in which midnight arrived, leaving 2023 behind. Some decided to travel outside Peru and others stayed in Lima, in this note we will tell you more.

Magaly Medina and Alfredo Zambrano They traveled to Colombia

The host of 'Magaly TV, la firma' and her husband, the notary Alfredo Zambrano, they decided to receive 2024 outside of Peru. The couple arrived to the beaches of Cartagena de Indias, in Colombia. Both were accompanied by some friends and seemed very happy.

Rosángela Espinoza in Dubai

The influencer Rosángela Espinoza He welcomed the New Year in style, from nothing more and nothing less than the luxurious Dubai. The popular 'Selfie Girl' witnessed the traditional and spectacular light show of the Burj Khalifaa structure considered the tallest building in the world.

Rosángela Espinoza had a privileged view in Dubai. Photo: Instagram/Rosángela Espinoza

Gisela Valcárcel and Ethel Pozo together on New Year's Eve

The famous presenter of 'The Great Show', Gisela Valcárcel, and her daughter Ethel Pozo They traveled to the south of Lima to enjoy the arrival of the New Year near the beach. In the videos you see mother and daughter together, in addition, he was also Julian Alexanderhusband of the presenter of 'America today'.

Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda celebrated together

Actress Melissa Paredes celebrated the end of 2023 with her boyfriend, dancer Anthony Aranda. They both waited for midnight on a beach, as seen on their social networks.

Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda receive 2024. Photo: Instagram/Melissa Paredes

Didn't Deyvis Orosco celebrate the New Year with his wife Cassandra Sánchez?

Singer Deyvis Orosco shared on social networks how he spent the New Year. On this occasion, the 'Bomoboncito de la Cumbia' received 2024 working with Grupo Néctar, while his now wife Cassandra Sanchez He spent it at home with his son and family.

Deyvis Orosco in the New Year. Photo: Instagram/Deyvis Orosco

Luciana Fuster and Patricio Parodi They traveled to Las Vegas

The brand new winner of Miss Grand 2023 and the reality boy decided to get away from Lima, taking advantage of Luciana's free days prior to her return to Thailand, and opted to travel to the United States. The couple was walking through various places in Las Vegasfrom where they received 2024.

Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña

The young businesswoman Brunella Horna spent the New Year accompanied by her husband Richard Acuna, her baby and the former congressman's children. In addition, some family members of the couple were also present.