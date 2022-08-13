Seven enforcers were seriously injured on Friday night in an arrest in Zoetermeer. They would have been attacked and mistreated after a short chase by a large group. The municipality of Zoetermeer talks about ‘serious violence’ against the enforcers, who suffered, among other things, a broken arm, head injuries, bumps and bruises. Four people have been arrested.

The enforcers wanted to check a vehicle in the Seghwaert district around midnight during their shift. The car stopped at an intersection of Velddreef and Vogeldreef. The driver fled, but came to a stop after a short chase. After that, the violence against the enforcers would have taken place.

“The enforcers had to use the emergency button for emergency assistance from colleagues and the police,” said Mayor Michel Bezuijen about the incident. ,,That must have been a terrible situation for them that has a big impact on the whole team. The violence used against the colleagues who are there for our safety goes beyond all borders, terrible.” See also What led to the Malvinas war in Argentina and the United Kingdom?

Text continues below the photo

The intersection of the Vogeldreef with the Velddreef in Zoetermeer. © Google Street View



Vehicle also destroyed

Ambulance personnel checked the injured enforcers. One of them was taken to hospital for further treatment for the injuries sustained. In addition, a vehicle belonging to the enforcement officers was also allegedly destroyed.



Quote

The people who have this violence on their tally will be dealt with severely Michel Bezuijen

“This violence against our enforcers is intolerable and the incident transcends all borders,” said Bezuijen. “It has a major impact on our team of enforcers. The people who have this violence on their tally will be dealt with severely. Violence against aid workers is absolutely unacceptable and intolerable. You keep your hands off our aid workers!”

The affected enforcers have drawn up an official report and filed a report. Police are investigating the case and have made four arrests. More arrests are not ruled out.

Mayor Michel Bezuijen of the municipality of Zoetermeer. © Peter Franken







Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.