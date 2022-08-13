FC Barcelona has started the new season disappointingly. Without the Dutch in the base, Xavi’s team got no further than a draw against Rayo Vallecano. The bill ended 0-0. The home team ended the game with one man less, after captain Sergio Busquets received his second yellow card in injury time.

Barça were the dominant side and seemed to take the lead before half-time thanks to signing Robert Lewandowski, who was registered just in time for the start of La Liga. The Polish striker scored nicely, but did so from an offside position. The same happened to substitute Franck Kessié in the final phase. The midfielder thought he would become man of the match, but his goal was also found to be offside. In stoppage time, Radamel Falcao also scored from an offside position, leaving the glasses position on the board.

Robert Lewandowski. © ANP / EPA

There were also opportunities for Ansu Fati and Sergio Busquets, but Barça failed to break through Rayo Vallecano's wall. FC Barcelona therefore starts the new season in a minor way. The Catalan top club, where Frenkie de Jong came in as a substitute and Memphis Depay remained on the bench, simply bit the number twelve of last season.

With the home team, it was not just Lewandowski’s purchase that started in the starting line-up. Andreas Christensen and Raphinha also got a place on the line-up form. The same was true for Dembélé, who extended his expiring contract at Camp Nou. Jules Koundé was missing from the selection due to an injury. Moreover, the Frenchman is not yet eligible to play.

Reigning champions Real Madrid will be in action on Sunday evening at 10 p.m. Almeria is the first opponent.





