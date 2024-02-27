“For maintain good mental health It is essential to reflect it in our own things and if we make mistakes, accept them and correct them to move forward. Learning to communicate among the family, eating well, sleeping well, exercising, all of that is essential, and something that is extremely important is making contributions, serve others”.

This was recommended by Dr. Sergio Aguilar Gaxiolagraduated from the Medical Surgeon career at the Autonomous University of Guadalajara (UAG), who is considered one of the 100 most influential Hispanics in the United States by Hispanic Business Magazine and as one of the 10 most recognized Latino doctors.

Today, he is a professor of Internal Medicine at the University of California (UC) School of Medicine in Davis and is the founder and Director of the Center to Reduce Health Disparities, with which he seeks to bring health services to disadvantaged communities. quality.

“I founded and direct a research center with 12 funded projects, they have an important competency: Community engagement,” he added.

“I work on issues of prevention, diagnosis, treatment, health promotion; that is, across the entire health spectrum. I am very involved in higher level changes, changes to entire populations, with great interest in health policy and in leadership positions. I have decades doing work with World Health Organization (WHO) and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO)”.

Also, the Dr. Aguilar Gaxiola He is part of the team that began the World Mental Health Survey in Latin America and the Caribbean, considered the largest study ever carried out in history.

Another of his most valuable contributions implemented was carrying out exhaustive research on mental health with people of Mexican origin in the United States and funded by the National Institute of Mental Health in the United States.

Due to his work, he was able to identify the most common mental health disorders in the Mexican population in the Central Valley of California, and it has been shown that the rate of disorders increases with the time that the individual resides in said country, and that the Descendants of migrants also experience higher rates of these disorders.

Following this research, Dr. Sergio Aguilar Gaxiola developed a model that increased access to mental health services among underserved and low-income rural populations in the Central Valley of California, and founded, along with his team of work, the Depression Clinic at San Francisco General Hospital.

It should be noted that in the Mental Health Association of the United States, he has been the only president of Hispanic origin.

Dr. Sergio Aguilar Gaxiola. Photo: Courtesy

The essence of his professional career

“What moves me in life currently is serve disadvantaged populationsthat is my most important motivation, to summarize it I have a great commitment to populations such as migrants,” he expressed.

He Dr. Aguilar Gaxiola received the Ohtli Awardthe highest award given by the Government of Mexico to members of the Mexican community who have given a large part of their professional life abroad.

“I have never forgotten Mexico and I do a lot of work with the Mexican Consulate,” he highlighted.

Since 1982, the UAG Alumni migrated to the United States, where they have forged a highly successful career in academia and research, due to their dedication and commitment.

Achievements in Mexico

“I had to found, together with a psychiatrist, the first detoxification clinic in the country as part of the youth integration centers of the Ministry of Health and assistance to respond to drug dependence and alcoholism,” he said.

“The experience I had at the Guadalajara youth integration center was decisive for me to come to the United States.”

During his stay at said center, he observed how people's context determines how the individual behaves, to which he applied cognitive behavioral therapy and interpersonal therapy.

Sergio Aguilar Gaxiola, the person

He was born in GuamúchilSinaloa, on March 21, 1954, he is the youngest of the eight siblings, three brothers studied Medicine at the Autonomous University and a sister studied communication at this same school.

He met his wife when he was studying medicine, they have currently been married for 47 years, but after knowing each other for 50 years, “she has been an essential support for me and to a large extent I have been able to do what I have been able to do because of that support network that I've had something special.”

“I am a husband, I am a father, I am a grandfather, we have four children and we have 5 grandchildren, my wife and I, and they are a good part of my identity,” commented the Dr. Aguilar Gaxiola.

He describes himself as a simple man and the more time passes, the more so he becomes. He loves music, especially Celtic music, and above all he enjoys reading for hours.

I pass through the UAG

He Dr. Sergio Aguilar Gaxiola, graduated from the UAG 48 years ago, he studied Surgeon At this university, he has a Master's degree in Psychology and a Doctorate in Community Clinical Psychology from Vanderbilt University, as well as a Post-Doctorate in Health Research from the University of California.

“I have stayed in contact with the UAG, I have received recognition for the work I have done, since I was a teenager the UAG has played an important role in my professional development and in my personal development, too,” he commented.

Throughout his stay at the UAG, there was a transition that the Leaño Hospital would move to Zapopan.

“It was a very rewarding change and I remember a lot the internships in disadvantaged communities. In fact, that was something very formative for me, providing social service, this stayed with me to a large extent and during my career I have done a lot of that,” she stressed.

“I also remember having a more personal relationship with the teachers because in community work we knew each other better than how we knew each other during classes.”

He UAG Alumni He always distinguished himself as an excellent student with good grades. When remembering his life as a student, he sent the following message to the new generations, who are studying Medicine:

“Currently, studying medicine, being a very good student, being a good doctor, being able to help the patients we see, is not enough. “I think it is important to realize that we all have the potential to be leaders who go beyond clinical encounters,” he said.

“If we consciously prepare ourselves as leaders, we can have a much broader influence and impact,” he highlighted.