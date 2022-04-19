A 65-year-old man was seriously injured this Tuesday when he suffered an accident on the tractor he was driving on the Vereda de la Torre, in the Murcian district of El Raal.

It was the relatives of the injured person who notified the emergency services of the accident, after which the man was trapped under the vehicle in a conscious state. Relatives managed to release the driver but warned that he had blows to the head.

An ambulance from the Santomera Emergency Service traveled to the scene of the accident, where the health workers treated and stabilized the wounded man. He was later transferred to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital with a severe head injury.