Yamaha is forced to an average price increase of 5% for various reasons.

Yamaha continues to communicate very openly with its customers – as one of the few motorcycle manufacturers, we might say. A while ago, the brand did the same: When the consequences of global supply chain problems became so obvious that they could no longer be ignored, Yamaha sent out a video message.

Rather than quietly raising prices and whistling casually and looking the other way, Yamaha makes clear that a price hike is underway and why: “The global economic and geopolitical turmoil unfortunately does not pass by the motorcycle industry. Manufacturers are grappling with its ramifications and so is Yamaha. Therefore, Yamaha Motor Europe Benelux branch announces that it is forced to increase the prices of the motorcycle and scooter line-up. The prices of the models will be increased by an average of 5%.

Mario Janssen, Country Manager Benelux at Yamaha Motor Europe, hints at healthy reluctance: “Of course we regret this situation. We want to offer a great price/quality ratio. At the moment, however, like the other motorcycle manufacturers, we are struggling with a restless world market. Rising inflation, the global commodity shortage and disrupted supply chains caused by the corona pandemic have already put a lot of pressure on our pricing, and now the energy crisis has joined. Adding all that up, we had no option but to increase sales prices in order to continue to guarantee our customers the same high quality that they have come to expect from Yamaha.”

