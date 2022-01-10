On January 25th, it will come ─ somewhat surprisingly ─ Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem, a new stand-alone expansion that will arrive exclusively on Steam. Timelock Studio and Serious Sam 4 developer Croteam have therefore joined forces for a new crazy adventure. Started as a very substantial mod, the project has intensified to the point of becoming an official expansion. As per description:

“Blast your way through vast Russian landscapes in five new massive missions set along the Arctic coastlines, desolate forests, abandoned villages and a chilling ghost town. A new series of dangerous enemies and bosses join the Horde, including some of the most advanced and intimidating creatures the sacred FPS series has ever seen. Lock and load new weapons like the experimental crossbow or jump into vehicles, from snowmobiles to massive mechs“.

Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem is already in pre-order, but for those who own a copy of Serious Sam 4 can also take advantage of a strong discount.