The adventure on the bench of Fatih Terim’s Galatasaray ended. The former Fiorentina and Milan coach made a drastic decision after the home defeat against Giresunspor last Saturday, interrupting his contract that tied him to the titled club, thus sliding the credits on his fourth parenthesis. Terim at the helm of Galatasaray has won 8 championships, 3 national cups, 5 Turkish super cups and above all the UEFA Cup in 2000, the first and only international trophy won by a Turkish club. Galtasaray, after 20 days, is in 12th place in the standings but won its group of the Europa League, ahead of Lazio, and therefore qualified directly for the round of 16.