Following a few vague teases (and some decidedly more specific teases) that Sam “Serious” Stone was prepping to return for some explosive new FPS adventures, publisher Devolver Digital has finally revealed all. A new standalone expansion for Serious Sam 4, titled Siberian Mayhem, comes to Steam on 25th January.

Siberian Mayhem, as you might already have deduced, sees Sam trading the comparatively sun-drenched climes of Serious Sam 4 for some chillier action as he journeys across the Russian wilderness in search of the traitorous General Brand – an adventure featuring five “massive” new missions across Arctic coastlines, desolate forests, abandoned villages, and a ghost town.

Players can expect new enemies and bosses – described as “some of the most advanced and intimidating creatures” yet to grace the series – alongside new weapons, such as the experimental crossbow, and new vehicles including snowmobiles and towering mechs.

Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem – Reveal Trailer.

Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem – which started life as a community modding project by Timelock Studio before evolving into a full commercial release under the guidance of Serious Sam developer Croteam – will cost around £ 17 when it comes to steam on 25th January, with a 10% discount for those opting to pre-purchase ahead of release.

Additionally, interested parties have the option of purchasing a bundle featuring both Serious Sam 4 and Siberian Mayhem that knocks half off the asking price, bringing the total cost down to around £ 23. Players that already own Serious Sam 4 will be able to make use of the bundle offer both pre- and post-launch to get a significant reduction on the expansion.