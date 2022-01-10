NEW YORK (Reuters) – A New York man has been criminally charged with threatening to kill former U.S. President Donald Trump, according to court documents.

According to a criminal complaint revealed Monday, Thomas Welnicki of Rockaway Beach, New York, expressed his interest in killing Trump in a July 2020 interview with U.S. Capitol Police and in several 2021 phone calls to the Service. Secret.

Trump is identified as Individual-1 in the complaint, which was filed in federal court in Brooklyn. A footnote says that Individual-1 was President of the US from January 20, 2017 to January 20, 2021.

An arrest warrant was issued for Welnicki on Friday. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The attorney’s office in Brooklyn also did not immediately comment.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

