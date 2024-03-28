Serious road accident in the province of Taranto, a 16 year old unfortunately died instantly after colliding with a wall

A very serious road accident occurred during the night in the province of Taranto. Unfortunately, one has the worst 16 years oldwho was sitting on the passenger side of an Opel, driven by a 28-year-old friend of his, who is now seriously ill in hospital.

The police are working on the incident, also to understand the exact details dynamics. At the moment, however, there appear to be no other vehicles involved. For this reason it is assumed that it happened for one distraction or illness suddenness of the motorist.

According to information released by some local media, the drama occurred the night between Wednesday 27 and Thursday 28 March. Precisely along the municipal road of Luogovivo in Leporaro, which is located in the province of Taranto. The two boys, perhaps after spending an evening together, had perhaps taken the road back home.

The two were on board one Opel Astra. The 28-year-old, a friend of the victim, was driving. When suddenly, for reasons yet to be clarified by the police, the driver lost control. Unfortunately, after going off the road, they ended the race against the wall of a villawhich runs along the roadway, knocking it down.

The death of the 16-year-old after colliding with the wall

Passers-by quickly realized the severity of the accident. For this reason, they immediately asked for the intervention of both the police and the health workers. Everyone arrived on site in just a few minutes.

Doctors, hoping to save the boy's life, tried to revive him long. But in the end, they had no choice but to give up. Unfortunately the 16 year old has lost his life instantlyafter the serious collision with the wall.

The 28-year-old friend, who was driving the car instead, reported trauma very serious. For this reason he is now hospitalized, for tests, but also for the necessary treatments. He is fighting for his life. In the meantime, officers are trying to reconstruct the exact location dynamics of the accident, which led to heartbreaking consequences.