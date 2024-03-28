Daniel Alves appeared for the first time this Thursday at the Barcelona hearing after being released provisionally last Monday, after having posted bail of one million euros, while the appeals for his conviction of sexual abuse against a young woman are resolved.

The Brazilian arrived at Palace of Justice of Barcelona, accompanied by his lawyer, Ines Guardiola, to appear before section 21a of the Provincial Court, a building in which he has been for around ten minutes.

Alves He arrived by car after having left his house about half an hour before, and got out of the vehicle accompanied by his lawyer, with whom he traveled the meters that separate one of the sides of the courthouse with the main entrance.

Upon arrival, Daniel Alves He was received by several people who came to the place to insult him and reproach him for his case of sexual abuse: “Rapist, you are a fucking rapist… Alves, you have a lot of money to rape and to pay… How well dressed you are, in Brazil “They kill you quickly. Don't freak out, you bastard… That bastard must be killed for raping women.”

The Brazilian arrived at the court dressed in a white shirt, pants and sneakers, and with a brown jacket, with a calm attitude and without answering the journalists' questions and ignoring the shouts and insults of some people.

At no time, not even the former soccer player FC Barcelona Nor have his lawyer made any kind of statement to the media that were waiting for him.

Alves He was inside the Palace of Justice for around ten minutes until, once the procedure was completed, he left it and went back to the car that was waiting for him on the corner where he had previously left him, driven by a friend of his. .

During the brief appearance of Alves In the courts, a spontaneous person approached the area where the press was and scolded the footballer with cries of “rapist”, and also reproached him for being able to get out of jail in exchange for one million euros, among other insults.

For its part, the Barcelona Provincial Prosecutor's Office presented an appeal against the decision to release Alves on bail – something that the victim's lawyer also announced would do -, considering that the current risk of escape is “even greater” now in the face of the existence of a conviction.

Dani Alves Case

The Brazilian, 40 years old, was sentenced in the first instance to four years and six months in prison for sexually abusing a young woman in the bathroom of the nightclub. Sutton of Barcelona on December 30, 2022, and has spent a total of 14 months in jail.

Barcelona hearing, the court that tried and convicted him, allowed Alves to leave prison last week, when he posted bail of one million euros. Section 21a of the court that tried and convicted him, allowed Alves to leave prison last week, when he posted bail of one million euros.

Finally, Alves left the Brians 2 prison, in Sant Esteve Sesrovires (Barcelona), last Monday afternoon, after having been able to deposit the million euros imposed by the Barcelona Court in order to be released. After leaving the penitentiary center, he went to his mansion in Barcelona, ​​where he will pay his sentence.

To be released, the former Barcelona footballer must comply with precautionary measures, among which the withdrawal of both passports – Brazilian and Spanish -, the prohibition of leaving Spain and the obligation to appear every Friday before the section 21a secretariat stand out. , or the last previous working day in case it is a holiday, as happened this Thursday.

