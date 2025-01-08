“Serious” food alert due to the presence of a toxin in a batch of paprika from Spain

The health authorities of the European Union have issued a “serious” level alert due to the presence of a toxin in a batch of paprika from Spain. It is the toxin Ochratoxin A and is classified by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) as a possible human carcinogen.

The notice has been disseminated by the Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed (RASFF) after the initial alert by the authorities of the Netherlands, who detected the toxin in a routine control of the product.

The affected batch, originating in our country, was in the Netherlands and has been blocked to prevent its distribution to other European and international markets. The control carried out on December 20 had detected a level of Ochratoxin A of 27 micrograms per kilo, when the maximum allowed is 20 micrograms.

According to the RASFF, the Spanish authorities have been alerted as the country of origin of the product and must report on the monitoring of the affected batch, which has been returned to its initial emissary from the Netherlands.