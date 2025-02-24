The fluid retention It is a problem that affects many women in Spain. Causes one Sensation of heaviness and swelling which can directly affect self -esteem, but also the development of day -to -daywork. Experts always recommend physical exercise and stay well hydrated to avoid it, but it is also very important to follow a good diet.

The truth is that this condition can also appear in the days before menstruation. As explained May Clinc the PREMENTIAL WATER RETENTION “It is probably caused by fluctuations in your hormones.” In addition, it ensures that the vast majority of women who menstruate “symptoms such as abdominal distension one or two days before the beginning of their periods.”

“Others regularly experience symptoms during the five days prior to their periods, which interfere with some of their normal activities,” says Mayo Clinc. This is what is known as Premenstrual syndrome (SPM).

How to reduce premenstrual fluids

In order to reduce premenstrual fluid retention, May Clinc explains that it is important Limit salt in the diet. That is, eating dishes greetings can make retention worse. It also recommends take magnesium supplements that could help. Of course, it is overwhelming in your message: “Talk to your doctor before taking a supplement.”

Finally, points out the diuretics. He ensures that “these medications are available with a medical recipe to help reduce fluid accumulation.” In addition, he affirms that there is evidence that “the regular aerobic exercise and relaxation techniquessuch as breathing exercises, meditation, yoga and massages, they can decrease the symptoms of premenstrual syndrome. ”





Foods that help reduce premenstrual fluids

If this were not enough, the nutritionist Laura Jorge He has shared through his social networks a video in which he explains that there are some foods that can help in fluid retention before menstruation.

The expert has told that this problem is “something normal due to hormonal subject”, but that if there is more there is a trick that can be carried out. “You have to carry healthy eating and enhance the consumption of Foods rich in potassium That you can include those days to help you retain less, “he said.

And what are these products? Laura Jorge has put some examples such as the potato, the sweet potato, the banana, the avocado and the tomato. He explained that potassium is important because “by increasing its consumption, our kidney will tend to eliminate more sodium in the urine. Sodium drags water and you will urinate more, so it will help you eliminate more liquid.”

Do you want to receive free every Thursday in your mail the best beauty, fashion and lifestyle contents? Sign up for our Newsletter.