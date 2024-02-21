Maria De Filippi's gesture for Maurizio Costanzo's daughter at the end of the program in her honor

Yesterday evening a special program was broadcast in honor of Maurizio Costanzo, one year after his death. His wife was there to present Maria De Filippi and the host Fabio Fazio, who also made an important revelation.

CREDIT: MEDIASET

The wife always showed herself visibly moved. You spoke of the great journalist that Maurizio Costanzo was and also of the great love you felt for him. She also chose to explain why she never talks about him in recent months from her disappearance.

Fabio Fazio and Maria De Filippi have chosen to make a special program in honor of the man, who unfortunately is deceased one year ago. The host, after giving a gift to the widowed woman, also revealed the new name of this place: it will be called Parioli-Costanzo Theatre.

CREDIT: MEDIASET

However, at the end of the program, the presenter herself chose to do a gesture really important with that bouquet of flowers they had given her. She chose to go down to the space reserved for family by Maurizio Costanzo and here was his daughter Camilla. Maria De Filippi, after giving her the flowers, said: “He's moving worse than me!” In the end the two women got along hug and everyone applauded this beautiful gesture.

The words of Camilla Costanzo, on Maria De Filippi

CREDIT: THENEWSTORIES

In recent years, Camilla Costanzo has always made a point of talking about Maria De Filippi and the importance she had for him father. In one of his last interviews of 2023, to the newspaper The Republiche said:

Until he met Maria, the word holiday was never part of his vocabulary. He said that on holiday she was bored and since boredom was the bugbear of her life, he avoided it like the plague. Maria was the first person to convince him to stay for a few days in the summer.

Maurizio Costanzo in his long television career has given a lot to Italian television. In fact, in the program, there are so many characters who have chosen to be present and also to remember it.