We return to the field immediately with two unified rounds on 6 and 9 January. The program of the first knockout round of the Italian Cup has also been defined

After the weekend and the midweek round, Serie A also stops for the holidays and returns in 2022. The championship will restart directly from the 1st day of the second round, 20th in total. The League has announced the dates and times of the first 4 days: we return to the field on January 6 with all the matches of the round, in what will be a real feast. Bologna-Inter at 12.30 opens the second round, with Milan-Roma at 18.30 and Juve-Napoli at 20.45. Matchday 2 will also be played on a single date, Sunday 9 January: Venice-Milan and Empoli-Sassuolo open at 12.30, then Roma-Juve at 18.30 and Inter-Lazio at 20.45.

The 3rd and 4th return – Matchday 3 will begin on Saturday 15, at 15, with Sampdoria-Turin and Udinese-Juve at 20.45. Atalanta-Inter on Sunday evening at 20.45, with postponements on Monday Milan-Spezia at 18.30 and Fiorentina-Genoa at 20.45. Matchday 4, on the other hand, opens on Friday 21st with Verona-Bologna (8.45pm), continues with Lazio-Atalanta on Saturday at 8.45pm and will end on Sunday 23rd with Milan-Juve, again at 8.45pm.

And the second round of the Italian Cup – In addition, the League has also announced the dates and times of the first knockout rounds of the Italian Cup. It starts on Wednesday 12 January with Atalanta-Venice (14.30) and Napoli-Fiorentina (17.30). Milan-Genoa on Thursday 13 at 21, then on Tuesday 18 Lazio-Udinese (17.30) and Juve-Samp (21). The program continues with Sassuolo-Cagliari at 17.30 on Wednesday 19 and Inter-Empoli at 21. The last match of the second round will be on Thursday 20: Rome-Lecce at 21.

The complete program – 20th day (January 6):

Bologna v Inter (12.30, Sky / Dazn)

Sampdoria-Cagliari (12.30, Dazn)

Lazio-Empoli (14.30, Dazn)

Spezia-Hellas Verona (14.30, Dazn)

Atalanta-Turin (16.30, Dazn)

Sassuolo-Genoa (16.30, Sky / Dazn)

Milan-Rome (18.30, Dazn)

Salernitana-Venice (18.30, Dazn) Fiorentina-Udinese (20.45, Sky / Dazn) Juventus-Naples (20.45, Dazn)

21st day (January 9):

Empoli-Sassuolo (12.30, Dazn)

Venice-Milan (12.30, Sky / Dazn)

Cagliari-Bologna (14.30, Dazn)

Turin-Fiorentina (14.30, Dazn)

Napoli-Sampdoria (16.30, Dazn) Udinese-Atalanta (16.30, Sky / Dazn)

Genoa-Spezia (18.30, Sky / Dazn)

Roma-Juventus (18.30, Dazn)

Hellas Verona-Salernitana (20.45, Dazn)

Inter-Lazio (20.45, Dazn)

22nd day (January 15, 16 and 17):

Saturday 15 January: Sampdoria-Turin (15, Dazn)

Saturday 15 January: Salernitana-Lazio (18, Dazn)

Saturday 15 January: Juventus-Udinese (20.45, Sky / Dazn)

Sunday 16 January: Sassuolo-Hellas Verona (12.30, Sky / Dazn)

Sunday 16 January: Bologna-Naples (15, Dazn)

Sunday 16 January: Venice-Empoli (15, Dazn)

Sunday 16 January: Rome-Cagliari (18, Dazn)

Sunday 16 January: Atalanta-Inter (20.45, Dazn)

Monday 17 January: Milan-Spezia (18.30, Dazn)

Monday 17 January: Fiorentina-Genoa (20.45, Sky / Dazn)

23rd day (21 and 22 January):

Friday 21 January: Hellas Verona-Bologna (20.45, Sky / Dazn)

Saturday 22 January: Genoa-Udinese (15, Dazn)

Saturday 22 January: Inter v Venice (18, Dazn)

Saturday 22 January: Lazio-Atalanta (20.45, Sky / Dazn)

Sunday 23 January: Cagliari-Fiorentina (12.30, Sky)

Sunday 23 January: Napoli-Salernitana (15, Dazn)

Sunday 23 January: Spezia-Sampdoria (15, Dazn)

Sunday 23 January: Turin-Sassuolo (15, Dazn)

Sunday 23 January: Empoli-Roma (18, Dazn)

Sunday 23 January: Milan-Juventus (20.45, Dazn)