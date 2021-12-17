Medical care “Huson’s corona units don’t even have any Christmas holidays granted” – According to Tehy, no coercive measures are the solution now

Hus announced on Friday that it will raise its alert to full preparedness for the coronavirus epidemic. Tehy, a social and health care trade union, says the solution has no employment implications for personnel.

“Labor law and collective agreements continue to be complied with,” says the CEO Else-Mai Kirvesniemi says.

“There are not exactly any Christmas holidays granted in Hus corona units. I think this is just preparing for a situation that no one can anticipate yet. ”

He is sure that the preconditions for the introduction of a stand-by law are not at hand.

“I hope Hus now takes particularly good care of its staff, which has been hard for almost two years now.”

He also hopes that the situation will be reflected in carers’ pay.

“The board of Hus has the opportunity to show its appreciation for the trustees and suspend the decisions already made on the payment of additional fixed-term bonuses. Hus threatens to cancel the payment of bonuses and it would be not only illegal but also unreasonable in this situation. ”

What about will nurses suffice if the need for medical care doubles soon?

Director of Hus Diagnostics and member of the management team Lasse Lehtonen said there will be huge numbers of patients if the scenarios materialize and that there will be challenges during the Christmas holidays.

Hospital management can now deploy staff from other units to treat coronary patients. Hus may increase the number of intensive care units to 200-300, when it is normally 80-90.

“There is suddenly no more nursing staff available for specialist care. We have to manage with the existing staff and motivate them to be flexible with financial compensation, ”says Kirvesniemi.

“Coercion of any kind is not the answer. In my view, coercive measures will only exacerbate the situation if the health of carers fails and the number of sick leave increases. ”