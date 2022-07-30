Is love over? Tepha Loza Y Sergio Pena Rumors of a possible breakup continue to increase after they stopped following each other on social media. Also, the constant hints they send would be proof enough that the short, but intense romance they had had come to an end.

This time, it was the turn of the soccer player, who went out to party on July 29 along with two ladies of unknown identity. However, what caught the attention of this appearance was that, minutes after sharing some videos next to them in his stories, the athlete decided to delete them.

Sergio Peña has fun without Tepha Loza

The “Instarándula” portal was in charge of showing all the evidence that Sergio Pena Y Tepha Loza they would have decided to go their separate ways after dating for a few months.

In the images presented by Samuel Suárez, the athlete can be seen having fun with two girls, who sing at the top of their lungs “Mamiii”, the latest song by Becky G and Karol G. He also exposed Peña, since the player was the one who uploaded some clips to his Instagram profile, but minutes later he decided to delete them.

However, things did not end there and, at the end of the night, he surprised all his followers by uploading a photo to his Instagram feed in which he shows off with a group of friends. What will have happened to Tepha Loza?

Tepha Loza and Sergio Peña no longer follow each other on networks

Sergio Pena Y Tepha Loza they remain the center of attention. This time, the couple’s followers, who are aware of everything that happens in their lives, noticed an unusual detail in their Instagram account: neither of them follows the other on said social network.

Tepha Loza and Sergio Peña stop following each other on Instagram. Photo: Instagram

According to the images shown, it is evident that neither the soccer player nor the model are added. In this way, they would not only avoid following each other’s lives, but also they would lose all contact, since -apparently- they would have finished.